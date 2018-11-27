WikiLeaks Is Suing the Guardian Over The Fake Manafort Story: "The Embassy’s visitor logs– maintained by Ecuador– show no such visits"

WikiLeaks
WikiLeaks.org
WikiLeaks just launched a legal fund to sue the Guardian for publishing an entirely fabricated story:
"Manafort held secret talks with Assange in Ecuadorian embassy" ––which spread all over the world today, tweeting:
"It is time the Guardian paid a price for fabricating news."
"The Embassy’s visitor logs– maintained by Ecuador–" says WikiLeaks, "show no such visits, since they did not occur."
Paul Manafort has also issued a statement unequivocally denying the alleged visits:
“This story is totally false and deliberately libelous.
I have never met Julian Assange or anyone connected to him.
I have never been contacted by anyone connected to Wikileaks, either directly or indirectly.
“I have never reached out to Assange or Wikileaks on any matter. We are considering all legal options against the Guardian who proceeded with this story even after being notified by my representatives that it was false.”
