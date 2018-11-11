WSJ: Hillary Will Run Again

The Humble Libertarian
Photo: Gage Skidmore
So says Mark Penn the chief strategist and pollster for Hillary Clinton's failed 2008 Democratic Primary campaign in the opinion section of the Wall Street Journal Sunday, which is a pretty strong hint that this is just Mark Penn's opinion, i.e. clickbait.
But then again, he was her boy, so–– could be real.
Let me know what you think in the comments.
The article ledes:
"Get ready for Hillary Clinton 4.0. More than 30 years in the making, this new version of Mrs. Clinton, when she runs for president in 2020, will come full circle—back to the universal-health-care-promoting progressive firebrand of 1994. True to her name, Mrs. Clinton will fight this out until the last dog dies."
Caleb Howe calls the opinion piece "gleefully ghastly" on TheBlaze, and I must agree there's something oddly indecent and surreal about how this Clinton strategist openly and boastfully reveals to the public how an ambitious, inauthentic, coldly-calculating Hillary Clinton will strategically market herself to voters and pander to different special interest groups to win in 2020.
This op-ed represents everything that's wrong with Hillary Clinton, everything that alienates people from her. She doesn't stand for anything. She merely says stands for whatever she thinks will help her win elections. She doesn't have any principles. She has ambitions. She doesn't care. She just wants more power. Hilarious that Mark Penn talks about different versions of Hillary, who we already know is duplicitous and opportunistic, and that he named them versions 1.0 - 4.0 like software updates for some kind of political android constantly optimizing for maximum votes.
In the article Penn actually says Richard Nixon will be Hillary Clinton's model for winning in 2020:
"Richard Nixon came back from his loss to John F. Kennedy in 1960 and won the presidency in 1968. He will be the model for winning again."
I think that speaks for itself without any additional commentary from me. The issues Clinton is supposed to be running on in 2020 according to this manic speculative opinion piece are #MeToo, universal health care, and gun control.
But don't worry, once she wins, she's just going to bring back the draft (for #WomenToo this time!) and 10x the military presence in Afghanistan. That'll teach 'em not to keep planting opium.
Of course none of that will actually happen because there is no way she's going to win in 2020 running on #MeToo, universal health care, and gun control. And also: there's no way she's even going to run. This is just some giddy fanfic lore written by a Hillary Clinton fanboy. But if she does, the perfect campaign slogan has already been written for her: The Audacity of Hope.
