$1 Billion Dollar’s Worth of Cryptocurrency Stolen in 2018

According to cryptocurrency intelligence firm CipherTrace’s Q3 Cryptocurrency Anti-Money Laundering report, as of quarter-three, 2018, cryptocurrency thefts had already reached $927 million.
The blockchain cybersecurity professionals identified theft and hacks at platform layers and exchanges to be a major problem, evolving further from its Q2 findings.
In the CipherTrace second-quarter report, the company identified that there were more thefts during the first half of 2018 compared to the entire year of 2017 alone.
Some $731 million worth of cryptocurrency was stolen from exchanges with some of the most notable hacks including that of Japanese exchange Coincheck at $530 million, and BitGrail that lost some $195 million dollars’ worth of tokens.
(THL) $1 billion?
That's nothing!
The Federal Reserve banking system alone has stolen a couple trillion dollars since 2008 by creating that money out of thin air–– not earning it–– and then giving that money to itself.
