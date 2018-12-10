10 Year Old Boy Dances On Stage For Money At Adult Gay Bar

“Drag Kid” Desmond Is Amazing delivered a headlining performance at a sleazy Brooklyn gay bar on Dec. 1, where the ten-year-old boy danced on stage in a crop top and full face of makeup as a throng of adult men in the audience showered him in dollar bills.
The event, called Club Whoa! was hosted at Brooklyn gay bar 3 Dollar Bill and was promoted on social media. Photos of the event show Desmond in a blond wig, makeup, and crop top collecting monetary tips from adult men in the audience, like a stripper, as other half naked adult drag queens, some in panties and fishnet stockings, stood on stage nearby.
Read more at Dangerous.
(THL) We now live in a time when advertising industry regulators will not allow a grown woman to flaunt her sexuality in commercial advertisements in the U.K., but it is not only acceptable to a sizeable and growing segment of society for a child to flaunt their sexuality for an adult audience on a stage in a bar on a Saturday night, they will even attack anyone who questions this.
I hope Islam conquers us all.
Wait, no, I take it back:
I hope Mike Pence, Rick Santorum, Jerry Falwell Jr., Pat Robertson, and the 700 Club conquer us all.
No comments:
Post a Comment