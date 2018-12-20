Trump Administration Officials: He's About To Announce A Withdrawal from Afghanistan "Soon"

CNN
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Officials throughout the Trump administration are bracing themselves for the President to make an announcement about the US presence in Afghanistan, similar to his declaration Wednesday that the US will withdraw the military from Syria, informed administration sources tell CNN.
The sources cautioned that President has not yet made a final decision, but officials are concerned and convinced that he might do so, and soon.
The US has about 14,000 troops in Afghanistan, most of which are present as part of a larger NATO-led mission to train, advise and assist Afghan forces.
Any withdrawal would be complicated by the fact that the United States is part of NATO's Resolute Support mission.
Trump has long been critical of the US presence in Afghanistan, which began in 2001 after the September 11 terrorist attacks.
He has questioned US investment in the country, asking in 2011, "When will we stop wasting our money on rebuilding Afghanistan? We must rebuild our country first."
Rand Paul Will Be Vindicated If Donald Trump Makes This Announcement About Afghanistan
(THL) When Rand Paul switched his vote last minute to support the confirmation of Mike Pompeo to Secretary of State earlier this year after a month of aggressive opposition, he offered as his justification, a private phone call in which Donald Trump urged Paul's support for Pompeo, and promised him that he would be "getting the hell out of" Afghanistan.
This led to the most awkward handshake caught on camera that I have ever seen in my entire life:
At that time I criticized Rand Paul for backing down and trusting Trump, writing at the Independent Voter Network:
"Those who believe in the American Founding Fathers’ understanding of government and foreign policy can only hope that Donald Trump will actually keep the insinuations he made in private to Rand Paul on the phone after breaking the promises he made in public to all of America in prepared remarks on a campaign stage."
But it is beginning to appear like I might owe Rand Paul an apology. The gentleman from Kentucky seems to know what he's doing. Maybe I should have never doubted him.
Though I will say in my defense that distrusting politicians, and distrusting presidents especially, has served me well so far.
The Military Industrial Complex in Washington D.C. and Its Friends In The Press Are Freaking Out!
In the wake of yesterday's announcement that the White House considers the job done in Syria and will be withdrawing the presence of 2,000 troops there, who are currently occupying a third of the country (a war that many Americans were likely not even aware our government was waging), there has been a flurry of war propaganda from the usual neoconservative suspects, the war-adoring mainstream press who pass along the Washington regime's propaganda in exchange for access and prestige, and of course a sickening pile-on by partisan Democrats who wake up every morning ready to be against whatever Donald Trump does in advance of knowing what it is–– people with no mind of their own, who would rather America and Russia nuke each other to hell than admit Hillary Clinton was an even worse option than Donald Trump. People with donkey lapel pins for brains.
But don't let all these foreign policy geniuses convince you that there is some clear and compelling rationale for a continued U.S. military presence in the Middle East.
Earlier this month leaked audio revealed that General McChrystal doesn't even know what we're doing in Afghanistan, and appallingly, he told Mike Pompeo to "muddle along" in the opium fields of the perpetually war torn region:
General McChrystal Told Pompeo To 'Muddle Along' In Afghanistan, Leaked Audio Reveals
By: Paul Szoldra
Task and Purpose
Stanley McChrystal, the former commander of NATO forces in Afghanistan, recently told Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he did not know what to do in Afghanistan but offered his “best suggestion” was for a small number of troops to remain and “muddle along” in the country, the retired four-star Army general told a small group last month during his book tour.
Although McChrystal, 64, mostly kept to a prepared presentation analyzing different military leaders through history during an hour-long talk in New York City on Nov. 26, he offered the surprisingly candid admission in response to an audience member’s question on the path forward in Afghanistan, according to an audio recording of McChrystal’s talk obtained by Task & Purpose.
“I met with Secretary Pompeo this morning and he asked me the same question, and I said, ‘I don’t know.’ I wish I did. If I had a clever answer… if we pull out and people like al Qaeda go back, it’s unacceptable for any political administration in the U.S. It would just be disastrous, and it would be a pain for us,” McChrystal said of a potential drawdown for the war in Afghanistan, now in its 17th year.
“If we put more troops in there and we fight forever, that’s not a good outcome either. I’m not sure what [is] the right answer. My best suggestion is to keep a limited number of forces there and just kind of muddle along and see what we can do,” he said.
Read more at Task and Purpose.
