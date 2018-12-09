Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Misquotes The Constitution

The Daily Caller reports:
'Democratic Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez misquoted the U.S. Constitution while threatening to run for president on Thursday.
According to a recap in Politico’s Playbook, Ocasio-Cortez was doing a Politico photoshoot at Harvard University when she and a photographer joked about a potential presidential run.
“You can’t even run for president for another six years,” the photographer said, pointing out that Ocasio-Cortez just turned 29 years old.
Ocasio-Cortez then claimed that the Constitution only places a presidential age limit on men and threatened to run for president if Republicans don’t pass the Equal Rights Amendment.'
Hahahaha!
AlexOC: "The Constitution says 'no man' may run for president unless he's attained the age of 35..."
Very dramatic!
Only the relevant clause of the Constitution, Article II Section I, reads as follows:
"No person except a natural born citizen, or a citizen of the United States, at the time of the adoption of this Constitution, shall be eligible to the office of President; neither shall any person be eligible to that office who shall not have attained to the age of thirty five years, and been fourteen Years a resident within the United States."
Womp! womp!
I guess the Constitution isn't as sexist as AlexOC thinks. What else is less sexist than Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thinks?
