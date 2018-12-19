THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

mind your business

Wednesday, December 19, 2018

Baltimore Woman Says She'll Use Gun Buyback Cash to Pay for an Even Bigger Gun

By: Zuri Davis
Reason


Mayor Catherine Pugh and Interim Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle announced a gun buyback program—the first in six years—last week. Pugh said that the program was intended to "get the guns off of our streets."

The program reportedly cost the city $250,000, but there is little evidence that buyback programs are effective in reducing violence, or even in reducing the number of firearms in circulation—as one woman ably demonstrated.

Read more at Reason.


Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment