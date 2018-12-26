H O M E | A B O U T | P O L I T I C S | M U S I C | T U B E
Wednesday, December 26, 2018
Behind Trump's Billions: How He Really Got His Real Estate
Another great video by the Business Casual channel on YouTube. Some people might watch this and say Donald Trump had everything handed to him, but he definitely took the enormous amount that was handed to him and turned it into much more.
Whether the means of doing so is admirable or not is the subject of a complex discussion, but certainly the personal characteristics and business skills of drive (or motivation), energy, stamina, relentless focus, hard work, leadership, salesmanship, marketing (etc.) that Donald Trump must have had to accomplish what he did, are admirable in themselves.
A lot of people don't know that Donald Trump had an older brother who grew up with all the same advantages as Donald, but died decades ago by drinking himself to death, instead of growing the family fortune and becoming president of the United States.
Hate him for his politics. Fine. We can have a discussion about that. But you have to admire the man's grit.
At least I have to.
Rand Paul's Airing of Grievances for Festivus Was Clutch This Year
U.S. Kills 62 Somalians in Another Illegal Airstrike Without Congressional Approval
13 Reasons to End The Federal Reserve
Republicans and Democrats Are Like...
100 Great Antiwar Quotes
Hard to Swallow Pill:
Australia's 6'3" 250 Lbs Hannah Mouncey Is Crushing The Competition At The Asian Women's World Handball Championship
The REAL World's Smallest Political Quiz!
Unless You Are One Of His Family Members, It Is Ridiculous For You To Mourn George Bush Today
The U.S. DHS Just Used Chemical Weapons on Children and It Did Not Make America Great
