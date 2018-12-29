Bitcoin Price Begins a New Ascent Inside Giant Bear Pennant

CCN
Bitcoin price on Friday surged more than 7% against the US Dollar on a 24-hour adjusted timeframe.
The bitcoin-to-dollar rate noted sudden spikes at the beginning of the US session after spending the day inside a narrow trading range. The move occurred just near $3,600, the resistance of said narrow range, giving the market a minor breakout scenario in its own way.
The US Dollar fell broadly Friday as investors predicted Federal Reserve policy to be bearish for the greenback next year. The conclusion got derived from the Fed funds futures which showed that the odds that the central bank would raise interests by the end of Q4 2019 are less than 1%., showing a 32% decline.
