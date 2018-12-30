Cops Anally Cavity Searched This Man for Drugs, Didn't Find Any, And Sent Him A Hospital Bill for $4,500

The Syracuse Post-Standard
Syracuse, NY - Syracuse police, a city court judge and St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Center worked together last year to conduct a highly unusual drug search.
They collaborated to sedate a suspect and thread an 8-inch flexible tube into his rectum in a search for illegal drugs.
The suspect, who police said had taunted them that he’d hidden drugs there, refused consent for the procedure.
At least two doctors resisted the police request. An X-ray already had indicated no drugs. They saw no medical need to perform an invasive procedure on someone against his will.
“The whole thing is cuckoo nuts to me,” said the suspect’s defense lawyer, Charles Keller. “What country are we living in?”
So, was it worth the risk?
The X-ray was right.
The scope found no drugs.
And when they were done...
St. Joe’s sent the suspect a bill for $4,595.12.
Hat tip: Radley Balko
