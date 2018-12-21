(D)eath Cult

The Humble Libertarian
Can you believe Democrats have been most triggered by Donald Trump's most peaceful policies??
When he declines to confront Putin?
When he conducts diplomacy with Kim?
When he removes troops from Syria?
Can there be any doubt at this point that the Democratic Party of 2016, which coalesced around Hilary Clinton's candidacy, was a mad Death Cult, gathering around to elevate the Killer Mother to the White House and spill another sea of blood in the Middle East and Africa?
One cannot chalk it up to mere partisanship!
If it was merely partisanship, then why do they always seem to be more "partisan" when Donald Trump makes overtures to world peace?
And why did they love him and gush over him when he ordered his first combat mission as president?
The Navy SEAL raid that ended in a seal's death and the deaths of as many as 30 civilians, including women and children! (Including Anwar Al-Awlaki's 8 year old daughter, an American citizen named Nora.)
That would have been a fine time for them to be partisan! The liberal elements of the media, which hate Trump, praised him effusively for this mission.
They could have skewered him over his first mission resulting in seals murdering children in Yemen.
And they had opposed everything he had done up until that moment, giving him no quarter.
But for a moment they loved him!
And this week as he announces a more substantial move toward world peace than the Nobel Peace Prize winning Barack Obama ever did, they hate it!
