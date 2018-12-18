THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

mind your business

Tuesday, December 18, 2018

Did You Know U.S. Troops Are On The Ground in Syria Occupying One Third of The Entire Country, An Area The Size of Louisiana?

America’s hidden war in Syria

By: Liz Sly
The Washington Post

US Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit fire an M777 howitzer during a fire mission in northern Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, March 24, 2017. During the operation Marines in Syria fired more rounds than any artillery battalion since Vietnam

RAQQA, Syria — This ruined, fearful city was once the Islamic State’s capital, the showcase of its caliphate and a magnet for foreign fighters from around the globe.

Now it lies at the heart of the United States’ newest commitment to a Middle East war.

The commitment is small, a few thousand troops who were first sent to Syria three years ago to help the Syrian Kurds fight the Islamic State. President Trump indicated in March that the troops would be brought home once the battle is won, and the latest military push to eject the group from its final pocket of territory recently got underway.

In September, however, the administration switched course, saying the troops will stay in Syria pending an overall settlement to the Syrian war and with a new mission: to act as a bulwark against Iran’s expanding influence.

That decision puts U.S. troops in overall control, perhaps indefinitely, of an area comprising nearly a third of Syria, a vast expanse of mostly desert terrain roughly the size of Louisiana.

Read more at The Washington Post.

Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment