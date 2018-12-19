Donald Trump Is Calling Mission Accomplished In Syria and Bringing 2,000 Troops Home!

The Humble Libertarian
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Donald Trump announced in a tweet early Wednesday morning that U.S. forces have defeated the Islamic State in Syria, noting that this mission was "my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency."
The tweet was followed by several mainstream media reports that U.S. defense officials say the Trump Administration is preparing for a full withdrawal of all U.S. troops from Syria.
The Washington Post noted in its report that:
"Trump has long promised to conclude the campaign against the Islamic State, also known as ISIS, and has questioned the value of costly and dangerous military missions overseas."
But the New York Times pointed out that:
"Pentagon officials were still trying to talk the president out of the decision early Wednesday morning, arguing that such a move would betray Kurdish allies who have fought alongside American troops in Syria and who could find themselves under attack in a military offensive now threatened by Turkey."
Adding that:
"One official said the withdrawal of troops would be phased out over several weeks and that the American-led airstrike campaign against the Islamic State in Syria, which began in 2014, would continue."
The announcement is a fulfillment of a campaign promise Donald Trump made to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria, a country ravaged by a civil war that the U.S. military and intelligence establishments stoked into an absolute conflagration under the Obama Administration–– as the LA Times reported in March 2016, with the stunning headline:
"In Syria, militias armed by the Pentagon fight those armed by the CIA".
Although the media has done some reporting on the U.S. troop presence and ongoing civil war in Syria, it's something that has largely escaped the notice of mainstream awareness in America, lost amid the higher profile U.S. occupations of neighboring Iraq and Afghanistan. At the time of Trump's announcement, a light at the end of the tunnel of endless U.S. military deployments, a very nice Christmas present for U.S. soldiers in Syria and their families, the U.S. has 2,000 soldiers on the ground in Syria, occupying a third of the country, an area nearly the size of Louisiana.
fired more rounds than any artillery battalion since Vietnam
This publication, The Humble Libertarian, has been highly critical of Donald Trump's administration for escalating Barack Obama's overseas bombing campaigns in Africa and the Middle East, which were themselves an unprecedented escalation of unmanned aerial bombing over the Bush Administration, with highly disputed methods for assessing and preventing civilian casualties.
So it is with great excitement and renewed hope that I congratulate and laud President Donald Trump for moving to bring Barack Obama's illegal war in Syria to a swift and decisive conclusion, and get American troops back home to a hero's welcome and their own lives, friends, and families.
