THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

mind your business

Thursday, December 20, 2018

Fake News - CNN's "Journalist Of The Year" Committed Journalistic Fraud "On A Grand Scale"

By: Tyler Durden
Zero Hedge


German news magazine Der Spiegel has admitted that one of its top reporters has faked stories for several years.

Award-winning journalist Claas Relotius had "made up stories and invented protagonists" in approximately 14 out of 60 articles which appeared both in print and online editions. He had worked for Der Spiegel for seven years, winning numerous awards for his investigative journalism - including CNN's Journalist of the Year award in 2014, according to the Guardian.

Relotius, 33, tendered his resignation after admitting to the fraud.

Read more at Zero Hedge.


Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment