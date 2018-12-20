Fake News - CNN's "Journalist Of The Year" Committed Journalistic Fraud "On A Grand Scale"

Zero Hedge
German news magazine Der Spiegel has admitted that one of its top reporters has faked stories for several years.
Award-winning journalist Claas Relotius had "made up stories and invented protagonists" in approximately 14 out of 60 articles which appeared both in print and online editions. He had worked for Der Spiegel for seven years, winning numerous awards for his investigative journalism - including CNN's Journalist of the Year award in 2014, according to the Guardian.
Relotius, 33, tendered his resignation after admitting to the fraud.
That Der Spiegel journo (also CNN journalist of the year) caught faking news smeared an entire rural town to push the narrative that Trump supporters were backward and racist.— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) December 20, 2018
How many other times has this happened that we never found out about?https://t.co/LpQPY1wTqN
