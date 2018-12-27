THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

Thursday, December 27, 2018

Furious Iraqi Lawmakers Demand Us Troop Withdrawal

By: Philip Issa
The Associated Press


President Donald Trump's surprise trip to Iraq may have quieted criticism at home that he had yet to visit troops in a combat zone, but it has infuriated Iraqi politicians who on Thursday demanded the withdrawal of U.S. forces.

"Arrogant" and "a violation of national sovereignty" were but a few examples of the disapproval emanating from Baghdad following Trump's meeting Wednesday with U.S. servicemen and women at the al-Asad Airbase.'

(THL) This is great news!

Let's do this!

They don't even want us there!
