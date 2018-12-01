George H. W. Bush Sums Up The Irrationality of U.S. Foreign and Domestic Policy in One Sentence

"I don't care what the facts are."
Deeply in touch with his electorate base. Probably not the best guiding philosophy for living a good life or building a good world.
And it completely contradicts his claim at the end of this clip that he will keep America strong "by keeping our eyes wide open."
That is literally the opposite of:
"I don't care what the facts are."
This is a remarkably stark example of doublethink, the practice of self-induced psychosis that state tyranny relies on to exist.
A Eulogy and a Dislogy for the departed president:
No comments:
Post a Comment