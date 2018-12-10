House Lawmakers Push Yemen Resolution As Senate Nears Vote

The Hill
A bipartisan pair of congressmen is trying again to force a vote on U.S. support for Saudi Arabia in Yemen’s civil war before the end of the year, as the Senate is poised to take similar action.
Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) recently reintroduced a War Powers Resolution that would remove U.S. forces from hostilities in Yemen except to fight terrorism as allowed by the 2001 war authorization.
A Democratic aide said Khanna and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), the lead Republican co-sponsor, “will be pushing for floor action by the end of the year,” with Massie helping to whip Republican support.
A spokeswoman for Massie said the congressman is gathering signatures on a letter to send to Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) requesting a “clean vote” on the resolution.
“We ask you to uphold the Constitution and the War Powers Act by allowing H. Con. Res. 142 to receive an up-or-down vote,” a draft of the letter says.
The letter has five co-signers so far: Republican Reps. Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Rod Blum (Iowa), Walter Jones (N.C.), Raúl Labrador (Idaho) and Bill Posey (Fla.).
Read more at The Hill.
Read the Senate's resolution here: To direct the removal of United States Armed Forces from hostilities in the Republic of Yemen that have not been authorized by Congress
