Friday, December 7, 2018
How Segway Works
The Segway is a two-wheeled, self-balancing, battery-powered electric vehicle invented by Dean Kamen. The name Segway is a homophone of the word segue, meaning smooth transition. Computers and motors in the base of the device keep the Segway upright when powered on with balancing enabled. A user commands the Segway to go forward by shifting their weight forward on the platform, and backward by shifting their weight backward. The Segway detects, as it balances, the change in its center of mass, and first establishes and then maintains a corresponding speed, forward or backward. Gyroscopic sensors and fluid-based leveling sensors detect the weight shift.
