H O M E | A B O U T | P O L I T I C S | M U S I C | T U B E
F B | T W I T T E R | E M A I L | C R Y P T O | S H O P
Tuesday, December 18, 2018
Immigration Expert Absolutely Kills Tucker Carlson On Live Television With Actual Facts About Immigration
In December 2018, several advertisers have pulled their ads from Tucker Carlson's Fox News program over his recent claim that admitting poor immigrants to the U.S. "makes our own country poorer and dirtier." In this amazing live debate which took place on Carlson's Fox News show on February 21, 2017, the libertarian Cato Institute's senior immigration policy analyst refuted this claim and many others with the actual facts.
Alex Nowrasteh is a senior immigration policy analyst at the Cato Institute’s Center for Global Liberty and Prosperity. His popular publications have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, USA Today, the Washington Post, and most other major publications in the United States. His peer-reviewed academic publications have appeared in The World Bank Economic Review, the Journal of Economic Behavior and Organization, Economic Affairs, the Fletcher Security Review, the Journal of Bioeconomics, and Public Choice. Alex regularly appears on Fox News, MSNBC, Bloomberg, NPR, and numerous television and radio stations across the United States. He is a coauthor of the booklet Open Immigration: Yea and Nay (Encounter Broadsides, 2014).
Recently Popular Posts
100 Great Antiwar Quotes
Hard to Swallow Pill:
Australia's 6'3" 250 Lbs Hannah Mouncey Is Crushing The Competition At The Asian Women's World Handball Championship
The REAL World's Smallest Political Quiz!
Unless You Are One Of His Family Members, It Is Ridiculous For You To Mourn George Bush Today
The U.S. DHS Just Used Chemical Weapons on Children and It Did Not Make America Great
100 Great Antiwar Quotes
Hard to Swallow Pill:
Australia's 6'3" 250 Lbs Hannah Mouncey Is Crushing The Competition At The Asian Women's World Handball Championship
The REAL World's Smallest Political Quiz!
Unless You Are One Of His Family Members, It Is Ridiculous For You To Mourn George Bush Today
The U.S. DHS Just Used Chemical Weapons on Children and It Did Not Make America Great
No comments:
Post a Comment