THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

mind your business

Thursday, December 20, 2018

It Seems To Me At The Moment...


It is easy to tend toward hyperbole and absolutism, but these things make us weak, though they tempt us with the appearance of strength.

Who would exalt himself is humbled, and who humbles himself is exalted.

Practice saying:

"It seems to me at the moment..."

Thus speaks the Humble Libertarian.
