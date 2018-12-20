H O M E | A B O U T | P O L I T I C S | M U S I C | T U B E
F B | T W I T T E R | E M A I L | C R Y P T O | S H O P
Thursday, December 20, 2018
It Seems To Me At The Moment...
It is easy to tend toward hyperbole and absolutism, but these things make us weak, though they tempt us with the appearance of strength.
Who would exalt himself is humbled, and who humbles himself is exalted.
Practice saying:
"It seems to me at the moment..."
Thus speaks the Humble Libertarian.
Recently Popular Posts
Republicans and Democrats Are Like...
100 Great Antiwar Quotes
Hard to Swallow Pill:
Australia's 6'3" 250 Lbs Hannah Mouncey Is Crushing The Competition At The Asian Women's World Handball Championship
The REAL World's Smallest Political Quiz!
Unless You Are One Of His Family Members, It Is Ridiculous For You To Mourn George Bush Today
The U.S. DHS Just Used Chemical Weapons on Children and It Did Not Make America Great
Republicans and Democrats Are Like...
100 Great Antiwar Quotes
Hard to Swallow Pill:
Australia's 6'3" 250 Lbs Hannah Mouncey Is Crushing The Competition At The Asian Women's World Handball Championship
The REAL World's Smallest Political Quiz!
Unless You Are One Of His Family Members, It Is Ridiculous For You To Mourn George Bush Today
The U.S. DHS Just Used Chemical Weapons on Children and It Did Not Make America Great
No comments:
Post a Comment