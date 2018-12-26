THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

mind your business

Wednesday, December 26, 2018

Jordan Peterson on "Baby It's Cold Outside" - The Left Is Too P.C. to Comprehend Playful Seduction



Psychology professor and author Dr. Jordan Peterson told Breitbart News on Thursday that the song "Baby It's Cold Outside" has become offensive to the Left because they have become too politically correct to grasp the concept of playful seduction.
