Jordan Peterson Who Has Been Working on A Patreon Competitor Is Now Accepting Bitcoin

Bitcoinist
Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson has made $800 in five days after choosing to begin accepting bitcoin.
Jordan Peterson Gets 63 BTC Donations So Far
An analysis of Peterson’s public Bitcoin address reveals an accrued balance of 0.213 BTC since it became active.
Peterson, the author of the best-seller 12 Rules For Life and who regularly undertakes worldwide tours giving presentations on psychology, existentialism, and other topics, is currently setting up an alternative crowdfunding website to compete with market leader Patreon.
