Legal Marijuana Industry Had Banner Year In 2018

Associated Press
The last year was a 12-month champagne toast for the legal marijuana industry as the global market exploded and cannabis pushed its way further into the financial and cultural mainstream.
Liberal California became the largest legal U.S. marketplace, conservative Utah and Oklahoma embraced medical marijuana, and the U.S. East Coast got its first commercial pot shops. Canada ushered in broad legalization, and Mexico's Supreme Court set the stage for that country to follow.
U.S. drug regulators approved the first marijuana-based pharmaceutical to treat kids with a form of epilepsy, and billions of investment dollars poured into cannabis companies.
Even main street brands like Coca-Cola said they are considering joining the party.
"I have been working on this for decades, and this was the year that the movement crested ," said U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer, an Oregon Democrat working to overturn the federal ban on pot. "It's clear that this is all coming to a head."
With buzz building across the globe, the momentum will continue into 2019.
Read more target="blank">at ABC News.
No comments:
Post a Comment