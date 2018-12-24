H O M E | A B O U T | P O L I T I C S | M U S I C | T U B E
Monday, December 24, 2018
"Let Me Be Frank" Kevin Spacey Drops Bombshell House of Cards Video Amid Groping Charges
Facing felony charges in Boston for allegedly fondling a man's genitals in a bar without his consent, Kevin Spacey just shocked the Internet with a surprise Christmas Eve viral video.
Frankly this one video was better than House of Cards S6.
13 Reasons to End The Federal Reserve
Republicans and Democrats Are Like...
100 Great Antiwar Quotes
Hard to Swallow Pill:
Australia's 6'3" 250 Lbs Hannah Mouncey Is Crushing The Competition At The Asian Women's World Handball Championship
The REAL World's Smallest Political Quiz!
Unless You Are One Of His Family Members, It Is Ridiculous For You To Mourn George Bush Today
The U.S. DHS Just Used Chemical Weapons on Children and It Did Not Make America Great
