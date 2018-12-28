Mizzou Official Claims Tall Men Asking Out Short Women Could Constitute Sexual Misconduct

The Daily Wire
Getting up the courage to ask someone out on a date can already be nerve-racking, but now that college campuses have completely gone off the deep end, that fear will be intensified.
Today’s crazy comes from — unsurprisingly — the University of Missouri (Mizzou), best known for torpedoing its enrollment rates after campus protests led a professor to threaten a student journalist. An official at Mizzou indicated during a deposition that a male student who was physically larger than the female student he asked out may have violated the school’s Title IX policy because his physical size gave him “power over her.”
For years, we have been told that one must receive “affirmative consent” before anything of a dating or sexual nature takes place. Critics of such policies, such as this reporter, have often wondered what would happen if the mere ask is unwanted, does that also constitute sexual harassment or assault?
Now we appear to have our answer: Yes.
(THL) But what if the man doesn't identify as tall? Is he still tall? Are we going to force him to acknowledge that he seems tall to others even if he doesn't feel like he's a tall person on the inside?
Can't we all acknowledge that all this tall people / short people talk could really just be a social construction anyways?
Also–– check this out from the story:
"When a Mizzou official was questioned regarding a case where a black male Ph.D. candidate at the school asked out a white female fitness trainer, she bizarrely suggested that the fact that the male student was larger than the female student gave him 'power over her' and violated school policy."
Which protected class takes precedence in this skirmish of identity politics? The short girl or the black guy? Maybe the girl was being racist? After seeing all these videos of white girls calling the cops on black people for picnicking or trying to enter their own apartment, maybe this is another case of a white girl calling the cops on a black guy for trying to ask her out on a date!
