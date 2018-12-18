New York's 44-Year Ban on Nunchucks Was Just Ruled Unconstitutional by a Federal Judge

Fortune
A 44-year-old ban on nunchucks in New York has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal judge who argued that the right to own the Japanese martial arts weapon is protected by the Second Amendment.
In the ruling, U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen applied a Supreme Court ruling that extends the Second Amendment to state law. Though it is still subject to appeal, the ruling could mean that Massachusetts is the only remaining state with a nunchuck ban on its books, the Washington Post reports.
New York’s law dates back to 1974 when Bruce Lee was popular but his death the year prior still resonated. Nunchucks, two short sticks connected by a rope or chain, were made popular by Lee, who showed off his mastery of the weapon in his movies. Lawmakers, however, worried that popularity would translate to violence among not only criminals, but also children, the Washington Post reported.
Read more at Fortune.
During the confirmation hearings preceding her appointment to the Supreme Court, Justice Sonia Sotomayor was asked to defend her decision as a circuit court judge in New York upholding this very ban on nun chucks nearly two decades ago.
In her response, she called them "num chucks" on live television and I nearly died laughing. Quite the expert:
No comments:
Post a Comment