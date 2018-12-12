Next Week Is The Anniversary of George Bush's Illegal Invasion of Panama and Deliberate Massacre of Hundreds of Civilians

The Humble Libertarian
The Ridiculous Response to George Bush's Death
Last week John F. Harris wrote at The Politico that "Bush's Funeral Wasn't About Trump. But Of Course It Was," saying:
"The service was replete with praise for the 41st president that could, with just the slightest nudge of interpretation, be heard as implied rebuke of the 45th president. But only implied, never explicit—this, unlike almost everything else in American politics today, was not about Donald Trump.
And yet it very much was. Speakers rhapsodized about Bush’s natural good cheer and optimism; his willingness to share credit and accept blame; his preference for self-deprecating humor; his gift for personal diplomacy; his loyalty to friends when they were down; his talent at assembling international coalitions; his mistrust of 'unthinking partisanship'; his inaugural address in which he said that Americans must judge our lives by kindness to friends and neighbors rather than the pursuit of 'a bigger car, a bigger bank account'; his commitment to truth and to living up to the obligations of a 'gentleman.'
Who wouldn’t admire these traits? Or expect that any president should try to emulate them?
To be political while sounding apolitical is a lost art in contemporary times, and it would be hard for President Trump to claim injury because his name was never mentioned."
But any liberal or progressive who gushed over George Bush last week, or delighted in the gushing of the political establishment and mainstream media, as an implied criticism of Donald Trump–– was neck deep in "unthinking partisanship," which has blinded them to the record of history and the realities of politics.
The George Bush lovefest last week–– the sanitized, white washed remembrance of trivial snapshots and niceties about George Bush and his personal charisma, which conspicuously left out the most significant actions he took as president to shape the world and the lives of so many people in it–– was damning in the sheer, amazing scale of its omission.
If the most significant events of his presidency could hardly or not even be mentioned, much less discussed seriously by most of the political establishment and adoring press, then they must be damning in a way that not even full time professional state propagandists can twist into something that even people who want to be propagandized can swallow.
It is decadently naive and narrow-minded for any liberal today to take up the praise of George Bush as some preferable alternative to Donald Trump, because every word that obscures his record of instigating mayhem and murder around the world, gives cover to the current administration under Donald Trump to continue to do the same in Africa and the Middle East today.
But so many liberals would rather feign outrage at some petty breach of political correctness in Donald Trump's latest tweet, than mount a serious, substantive #Resistance to the actual policies of the United States that wreak death and devastation on so many of the world's poorest and most marginalized people.
The Invasion of Panama
Last week we took a serious look at what George Bush's government did under his leadership in the Middle East, his most significant work as president of the United States.
This week I'd like to point out that next week is the 29th anniversary of George Bush's Invasion of Panama in mid-December 1989, through late January of 1990, which was basically a trial run and practice rehearsal for what Bush would do in the Persian Gulf a few months later.
Just before Christmas of 1989, George Bush sent 26,000 soldiers to invade Panama, murdering at least 202 civilians by the United States government's own admission, as well as over 300 Panamanian soldiers.
Other groups, such as the Roman Catholic Church, the Panamanian Human Rights Committee, and the Center for Investigation of Human Rights and Legal Aid estimate over 500 civilians were murdered.
The United Nations General Assembly condemned the invasion as "a flagrant violation of international law and the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of states."
In carpet bombing raids that ravaged civilians in extreme impoverished neighborhoods like El Chorrillo— which U.S. planes "indiscriminately bombed because it was thought to be a bastion of support for Noriega" —about 10,000 people "were left homeless after the invasion," Panamanian officials estimated.
All of this was to forcibly remove Panamanian Dictator Manuel Noriega– the winner of the May General Election in Panama– from power after Bush's CIA spent $10 million to oppose him in the election. Noriega was a monster of Bush's own making, the CIA's main instrument in Panama as far back as the 1970s when Bush was Director of the CIA, and throughout the 1980s with Bush as Vice President. When Bush became president, he even gave Noriega a raise, before suddenly deciding that U.S. soldiers should be committed to a violent invasion to remove him from power–– the monstrous irrationality of U.S. foreign policy in full display in this bloody episode of U.S. history.
The Wars of George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four:
"Since about that time, war had been literally continuous, though strictly speaking it had not always been the same war. For several months during his childhood there had been confused street fighting in London itself, some of which he remembered vividly. But to trace out the history of the whole period, to say who was fighting whom at any given moment, would have been utterly impossible, since no written record, and no spoken word, ever made mention of any other alignment than the existing one. At this moment, for example, in 1984 (if it was 1984), Oceania was at war with Eurasia and in alliance with Eastasia. In no public or private utterance was it ever admitted that the three powers had at any time been grouped along different lines. Actually, as Winston well knew, it was only four years since Oceania had been at war with Eastasia and in alliance with Eurasia. But that was merely a piece of furtive knowledge, which he happened to possess because his memory was not satisfactorily under control. Officially the change of partners had never happened. Oceania was at war with Eurasia: therefore Oceania had always been at war with Eurasia. The enemy of the moment always represented absolute evil, and it followed that any past or future agreement with him was impossible." -George Orwell
Award Winning Documentary: The Panama Deception
From Wikipedia: The Panama Deception is a 1992 American documentary film that won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. The film is critical of the actions of the U.S. military during the 1989 invasion of Panama, covering the conflicting reasons for the invasion. It also highlighted media bias within the United States, showing events that were unreported or systematically misreported, including downplaying the number of civilian casualties. It was directed by Barbara Trent, written and edited by David Kasper, and narrated by actress Elizabeth Montgomery. It was a production of the Empowerment Project.
The film asserts that the U.S. government invaded Panama primarily to destroy the PDF, the Panamanian Defense Forces, who were perceived as a threat to U.S. control over Panama, and to install a government friendly to U.S. interests. The film includes footage of mass graves uncovered after the American troops had withdrawn, burned down neighborhoods, as well as depictions of some of the 20,000 refugees who fled the fighting.
No comments:
Post a Comment