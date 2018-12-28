Nothing Improper About Airmen Displaying Pro-Trump Merchandise At Ramstein, Air Force Says

Stars and Stripes
STUTTGART, Germany — Ramstein Air Base were not in violation of military rules that prohibit taking part in partisan activities while in uniform.
“There is no rule against Airmen bringing personal items to be signed by the president,” USAFE said in a statement.
More than 200 airmen greeted Trump on Thursday at a Ramstein Air Base aircraft hangar, where the president and first lady Melania Trump were greeted with cheers.
Trump posed for photos, shook hands and signed autographs with airmen during a scene that resembled photo-op visits of former commanders-in-chief in years past.
But the public display by some uniformed troops, who held red “Make America Great Again” hats synonymous with Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, prompted widespread criticism on social media. An Air Force captain carrying a Trump banner also was scrutinized.
Army Pilot: Media Sank To A ‘New Low’ By Trashing Trump’s Visit To Us Troops In War-Zone Iraq
By: Samantha Chang
BizPac Review
The media criticism of President Trump’s visit to US troops stationed in Iraq is so warped that Army veteran and former Pentagon official Amber Smith can’t contain her disgust.
Smith was referring to a hit piece CNN did accusing the U.S. troops of violating Department of Defense guidelines when they got their MAGA gear signed by Trump.
“This is a new low for media personalities and news networks to go after US troops who are fighting in a combat zone right now, with the sole purpose of hurting President Trump,” Smith told Fox News host Ed Henry (see video).
