Paiutes Sell Most Expensive Pot Product To Date At Las Vegas Dispensary

The Las Vegas Sun
A marijuana specialty product sold for a record price of $11,000 Friday night at a mega-dispensary on tribal land near downtown Las Vegas.
Brandon Hawkins, 36, flew in from Los Angeles on Friday morning to purchase the pot-stuffed, hemp- and 24-karat gold leaf-coated Leira Cannagar — a 24-gram marijuana flower-stuffed blunt — in the early evening hours at Nuwu Cannabis Marketplace.
Buying for a business partner who requested anonymity, Hawkins held six large stacks of rubber band-held $20 bills to make the record purchase just after 5 p.m. Friday.
