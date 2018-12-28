THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

Friday, December 28, 2018

Samaya - Magic Carpet Ride Mixtape



"Delve into the newest mix from Samaya, exploring slow n steady ethnic house & techno music with influence from the Middle East and North Africa. In over 90 minutes, carefully hand-woven textiles of aural silk are emulsified in harmony, forming a tapestry of sound that spans across yester-millenia's worth of culture and passion from the Near East." - Outtalectuals
