Saturday, December 8, 2018
Saudi Patriot Missile Interceptors Failed or Malfunctioned?
Could you imagine having to live this way?
I think it's well past time for the United States to clean up its act and be a real leader in the world, a good leader, and instead of stoking conflict in the Middle East, work toward a rapid de-escalation of tensions and the creation of a lasting peace.
Best way for the U.S. to do that is a "hands off" the Middle East policy, a policy of intransigent neutrality in Middle Eastern affairs, rivalries, and conflicts. U.S. involvement in the region has been a history of inciting and perpetuating wars.
It would be better for the Middle East and better for America if Americans made up their mind to mind their own business.
