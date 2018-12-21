H O M E | A B O U T | P O L I T I C S | M U S I C | T U B E
Friday, December 21, 2018
Sen. Rand Paul: Promise To End The War In Syria Is Why Donald Trump Won The Election
This is a very bold move for President Trump. It is exactly what he promised the American people–– in fact it is one of the reasons he won the election. Because he is different from so many Republicans who want us to be everywhere all the time around the world. They want us to be the world policeman, that every war on the planet we have to have our soldiers involved with.
President Trump said he was going to treat America first. I think bringing some of that money home, whether it goes towards border security or building bridges or roads in our country.
I think there are a lot of independent voters, a lot of people in the middle of these states that President Trump won–– Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin- these are states that no other Republican won, because they want to be at war everywhere all the time. President Trump said we're going to go to war when we have to, but when we win we're going to come home. It is an incredibly bold maneuver.
All of the naysayers in Washington will be against him, but guess what, if you ask the American people, this is why President Trump won the election.
