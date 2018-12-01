St. Louis Cops Texted "Lets Whoop Some Ass" Before Severely Beating Up an Undercover Detective Posing as a Protester

Reason
Several St. Louis cops face federal charges for beating a man they thought was a protester and then covering up the encounter. Their victim turned out to be an undercover officer himself.
The incident took place in September 2017, when protests erupted over the acquittal of former police officer Jason Stockley. (Stockley had shot and killed black driver Anthony Lamar Smith following a police chase. Stockley, who claimed self-defense, was tried for murder and found not guilty.) As demonstrators took to the streets, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department deployed officers to work crowd control and to crack down on criminal activity.
According to an indictment filed yesterday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Missouri, four officers—Dustin Boone, Randy Hays, Christopher Myers, and Bailey Colletta—"encountered" a man they believed to be a protester, identified only as L.H.
Boone, Hays, and Myers allegedly took L.H. to the ground and beat him "while he was compliant and not posing a threat to anybody," the indictment says. "This offense resulted in bodily injury to L.H. and included the use of a dangerous weapon, that is: shod feet and a riot baton."
L.H. was not actually a protester. He was an undercover detective and 22-year veteran of the police department. His full name is Luther Hall, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, and he apparently suffered severe injuries. His jaw muscles became inflamed after he was kicked in the face, causing him to have trouble eating and lose 20 pounds. He has also had issues with his tailbone, neck, and back, with the latter two requiring surgery.
