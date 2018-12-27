Steve Carell Has Historical Passion For "Vice"

Tribune News Service
LOS ANGELES — A lot of factors go into Steve Carell’s process of selecting scripts. In the case of “Vice,” the production played into his long fascination with looking at the past, which includes being a history major in college.
The film from director/writer Adam McKay opens the history books as it looks at the rise of politician Dick Cheney (Christian Bale), who manipulated and exploited to turn his vice presidential role to George W. Bush (Sam Rockwell) from a mostly ceremonial job into becoming a major player in policy and decision making. Mr. Carell plays former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, who was both a mentor and friend to Mr. Chaney.
“I connected more with [the script] in the sense that it’s a historical document,” Mr. Carell says.
“One of the things I learned as a history major is that you are certainly at the mercy of whoever is writing the history and it can change your perspectives on any historical accuracies.”
Read more at the Pittsburgh Post Gazette.
