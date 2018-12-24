Stock Market Today: A Brutal Week Pushes Nasdaq Into Bear Market

Investopedia News
There was no mercy for investors as we close out the week and head into the holiday season. It was a punishing five days for stocks. Here are some gruesome stats:
-The Nasdaq lost 8% on the week and is now 22% below its August record, a bear market.
-The S&P 500 index lost 6.7% for the week and on Friday hit a 17-month low. It’s now down 17% from its record.
-The Dow lost 6.4% and more than 1,500 points on the week.
-The Dow and S&P 500, which are both in corrections, are on track for their worst December performance since the Great Depression in 1931, down more than 12% each this month.
-The Dow is on track for its worst month since February 2009.
-The Russell 2000, which tracks the stock performance of smaller companies, is on pace for worst month since October 2008 and also fell into a bear market this week.
-Both the Dow and the S&P 500 are now in the red for 2018 by at least 9%.
If you look at a basket of asset classes, there has only been only one smart place for investors to be during the back half of 2018:
