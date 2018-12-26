Study: Marijuana Legalization Leads to Safer Borders, Less Smuggling

Forbes
As more states have moved to create a legal supply chain for marijuana, less cannabis is being smuggled over the U.S.'s southern border.
That's the conclusion of a new analysis from the Cato Institute, which looked at Border Patrol marijuana seizures over time.
"State-level marijuana legalization has significantly undercut marijuana smuggling," David Bier, an immigration policy analyst at Cato, wrote in the paper, published last week.
"Based on Border Patrol seizures, smuggling has fallen 78 percent over just a five-year period. Because marijuana was the primary drug smuggled between ports of entry, where Border Patrol surveils, the value of the agency’s seizures overall — on a per-agent basis — has declined 70 percent."
