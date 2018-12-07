THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

mind your business

Friday, December 7, 2018

The Truth About George Bush



Unless you are one of his family members, it is ridiculous for you to mourn George Bush. Links to sources for all the claims made.
Posted by

2 comments:

  1. UnknownDecember 7, 2018 at 10:56 AM

    "In short, I think it is clear from the cable that the United States did unwittingly give a green light to Saddam, and certainly no more than a barely flickering yellow light. Glaspie certainly didn’t make it clear to him what would happen if he used force against Kuwait. This is a case of policy failure but not deterrence failure, in short, because deterrence wasn’t tried in this case."

    https://foreignpolicy.com/2011/01/09/wikileaks-april-glaspie-and-saddam-hussein/

    ReplyDelete
  2. UnknownDecember 7, 2018 at 10:57 AM

    That is not pushing, at all.

    ReplyDelete