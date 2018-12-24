THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

Monday, December 24, 2018

The Unstoppable Immutability of Bitcoin

Katie Haun
Bitcoin TV



A remarkable story!

At a16z summit, a former Department of Justice prosecutor, Katie Haun, talks about the investigations into the Mt. Gox hack and the corrupt agents on the Silk Road task force. She explains the first cases of the U.S. government using the bitcoin blockchain to fight fraud, not just against criminals but against their own.
