This Is Peter Thiel’s Favorite Interview Question

Quartz
“What important truth do very few people agree with you on?”
In his book Zero to One, Thiel devotes an entire section to why he loves this particular question:
"This question sounds easy because it’s straightforward. Actually, it’s very hard to answer. It’s intellectually difficult because the knowledge that everyone is taught in school is by definition agreed upon. And it’s psychologically difficult because anyone trying to answer must say something she knows to be unpopular. Brilliant thinking is rare, but courage is in even shorter supply than genius."
The question, in many ways, encapsulates the thesis of Thiel’s book. To go from “zero to one” is to do things no one has ever done (as opposed to going from 1 to n, which is to make incremental progress on something already known to be true).
In Thiel’s mind, his favorite interview question vets a candidate’s ability to think independently, which is a harbinger for an ability to innovate.
(THL) What important truth do very few people agree with me on?
Taxation is theft.
