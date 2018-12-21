This Post Is Dedicated to All The Feminists Who Say Santa Should Be Female or Gender Neutral

A recent survey of 4,000 people in the U.S. and U.K. found that 27 percent of respondents believe Santa Clause should be a woman or gender neutral. Okay feminists, you win.
Here are some female Santas...
Trigger warning:
The Santas just get steamier the further down you scroll.
The people who responded to the survey that Santa should be female were absolutely right. I don't know what the other people were thinking; these are some Santas I could really get behind!
This is just a fake news story to get conservatives triggered.
Okay, listen–– anybody who's saying this story is fake news by triggered conservatives: First of all you can follow the link at the beginning of this post. The survey was absolutely real.
I do understand what you're saying that manufactured outrages, panics, and moral crusades, even when they're based on something that is totally true like this survey result, are basically the definition of fake news as a literary or television genre, which unfortunately, is pretty much all news, including mainstream media. Actually especially mainstream media.
But this story is not fake news. There is something real and crazy going on in our culture, and the people triggered by this story are aware of it: And that is–– Feminism is making people crazy.
Santa is a man. That's not sexist. That's not misogynistic. It's not saying men are better. It's just saying Santa is a man.
It's okay for there to be men.
Why does it even matter? Santa isn't even real.
I know! That's what I'm saying. Feminists are crazy.
