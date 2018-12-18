Trump Administration Moves To Ban Bump Stocks

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration Tuesday banned bump stocks, the firearm attachments that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire like machine guns and were used during the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
The regulation gives gun owners until late March to turn in or destroy the devices. After that, it will be illegal to possess them under the same federal laws that prohibit machine guns.
Bump stocks became a focal point of the gun control debate after they were used in October 2017 when a man opened fire from his Las Vegas hotel suite into a crowd at a country music concert, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds more.
(THL) With this rule change, the United States government under the Trump Administration is:
1. Breaking the Second Amendment in the Bill of Rights, which says: "the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."
2. Trampling on the laws and sovereignty of the several states, breaking the Tenth Amendment, which says:
"The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people."
3. And treading on the individual liberty and sovereignty of millions of Americans who haven't done anything wrong with their bump stocks.
In my opinion, disarming a civilian population is a crime against humanity. As a matter of fact, it has often preceded crimes against humanity.
Because we live in a dangerous world, and under the rule of a dangerous government, the American people have a right to be dangerous too.
That's called equality, which I think most everyone would agree has been an important part of why the United States has worked as well as it has.
