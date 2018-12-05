Unless You Are One Of His Family Members, It Is Ridiculous For You To Mourn George Bush Today

The Humble Libertarian
"If you helped kill large numbers of human beings, that is the single defining fact about your life. Nothing else you could possibly do during the rest of your lifetime could come anywhere close to that in terms of significance." -Caitlin Johnstone
(THL) Donald Trump and the American press have declared today a national day of mourning.
But as Charles C. W. Cooke writes for the National Review:
"Irrespective of whether he was a great man or a poor one, George H. W. Bush was a public employee.
He was not a king. He was not a pope. He did not found or save or design the republic.
To shut down our civil society for a day in order to mark his peaceful passing is to invert the appropriate relationship between the citizen and the state, and to take yet another step toward the fetishization of an executive branch whose role is supposed to be more bureaucratic than spiritual, but that has come of late to resemble Caesar more than to resemble Coolidge."
Caesar's cool to read about.
But the only actual caesars I want in my life are salads.
And pizzas.
I never want Caesar for president of the United States.
That is not American. That is some long ago Italian problem.
I'll take Coolidge.
We do not need to be living under an authoritarian military despot. That is not good for this country, and so far it has been really, really not good for other countries. It is good only for a very narrow stratum of society at the great expense of everyone else.
This is George Bush's legacy:
Pushing a U.S. client state in the Middle East to invade its neighbor, then lying to the American people that Iraq invaded Kuwait "without provocation or warning" to create a premise to take our country to war, getting 219 Americans killed, 212 men and 7 women; littering the region with radioactive depleted uranium that will continue to cause suffering to future generations in Iraq just as land mines from a past war, concluded long ago continue to maim and kill people in Vietnam today; knowingly bombing civilians and committing other war crimes in Iraq; massacring retreating Iraqi soldiers along the infamous Highway of Death; and then leading an embargo on trade with the people of Iraq enforced by military blockade causing the death by some reports of over half a million Iraqi children to starvation and disease.
I think it's a mistake to gloss this over and beatify George Bush.
I know his kids and grandkids will miss him, but he's the most public possible public figure. He's one of only 45 people to ever be president. No one will ever talk about him again more than they are right now. I believe people who write news have a duty to their audience to give them a complete picture and a critical perspective about George Bush while this conversation is happening, and not merely pass along state propaganda like the establishment media companies are doing.
The taboo against discussing George Bush's life and legacy seriously and honestly bears a striking resemblance to the thought control of political correctness. In fact this is political correctness in its ultimate form.
There will never again be a more appropriate time to criticize George Bush than right now. I think it does us all a real disservice for the people who write news to serve us up a sanitized, white washed recollection of trivia and niceties about George Bush, and leave out the unsavory–– and most relevant–– facts about his life.
I know to some it may feel like treason to say, because he ascended to the highest seat in our government, so it is an implicit strong criticism of our form of government. So it is.
George Bush Sums Up The Deadly Irrationality of United States Politics in One Sentence
"I don't care what the facts are."
This obviously contradicts his claim at the end of this clip that he will keep America strong "by keeping our eyes wide open."
Which is clearly the opposite of:
"I don't care what the facts are."
This is a remarkably stark example of doublethink:
