WaPo: Liberal Billionaire Gave $100,000 To Firm That Made 1,000 False Flag Russian Bots to Follow Roy Moore on Twitter

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman apologized Wednesday for funding an organization that was involved in an effort to spread disinformation targeting Republican Roy Moore in last year's Alabama special election, while helping his Democratic opponent Doug Jones who narrowly won the race, according to the Washington Post.
Hoffman contributed $750,000 American Engagement Technologies (AET), of which $100,000 went towards cybersecurity firm New Knowledge, which created over 1,000 Russian-language Twitter accounts that followed Roy Moore overnight in order to link the embattled Republican candidate to Russian influence campaigns, according to a report last Wednesday in the New York Times.
Of note, New Knowledge CEO Jonathon Morgan - who was behind the Alabama election "Russian bot" scheme, "largely developed" the methods used by the "Hamilton 68" website which purports to track Russian bot activity.
Hamilton 68 has been widely cited by the MSM to support claims of Russian influence in US politics - and reports on conservative websites purported to be Kremlin favorites.
