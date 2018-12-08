H O M E | A B O U T | P O L I T I C S | M U S I C | T U B E
Saturday, December 8, 2018
War Yemen War Houthi Fighters in Heavy Clashes Fighting Against Saudi Arabian Soldiers
I'm not sure what I'm looking at here.
If this is real battle footage or propaganda videos made by some group or another.
It's just amazing to me that this sort of thing is still going on anywhere in the world.
And that if it weren't for the Internet, I might not even have the faintest clue of it.
That's how massive the planet is.
It's an entire cosmos in itself.
Sad that people are still locked in armed conflict.
Given that we are getting so powerful so quickly, finding a way to live in peace with each other is now more urgent than ever before. The stakes have never been higher.
