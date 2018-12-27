THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

Thursday, December 27, 2018

Watch: Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) Booed By House Colleagues for Requesting A Recorded Vote




This is called transparency and accountability, and given how much they take from people without our consent, the U.S. Congress most certainly owes at least this much to you.

And the congress critters that you can hear audibly booing as if it's preposterous that their constituents should know how they voted on a resolution, are an embarrassment to the legislature, and not worthy of their positions of power.
