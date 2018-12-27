Watch: Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) Booed By House Colleagues for Requesting A Recorded Vote

Why do so many Congressman go along to get along in DC? Turn up the volume and listen to grown adults, each paid $174,000/year, boo and groan when they are called to push little buttons and record their votes. Peer-pressure causes many votes to go unrecorded. pic.twitter.com/pPMkx7FoTK— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 25, 2018
I’ve long said there needs to be a revolution in Congress. Last week, @RepThomasMassie helped spark one; he demanded a recorded vote on every bill (and I filled in for him as needed). This is how the House should work—with representatives recording their votes for all to see. https://t.co/5m9eWH05pz— Justin Amash (@justinamash) December 28, 2018
This is called transparency and accountability, and given how much they take from people without our consent, the U.S. Congress most certainly owes at least this much to you.
And the congress critters that you can hear audibly booing as if it's preposterous that their constituents should know how they voted on a resolution, are an embarrassment to the legislature, and not worthy of their positions of power.
