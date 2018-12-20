THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

Thursday, December 20, 2018

Who Exalts Himself Will Be Humbled, But Who Humbles Himself Will Be Exalted


America is great and powerful and very good, no doubt, but still not enough of any of those things, even as great and powerful and good as we are, to govern and police the entire planet and solve everyone's problems. That much should be obvious.
