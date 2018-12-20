H O M E | A B O U T | P O L I T I C S | M U S I C | T U B E
Thursday, December 20, 2018
Who Exalts Himself Will Be Humbled, But Who Humbles Himself Will Be Exalted
America is great and powerful and very good, no doubt, but still not enough of any of those things, even as great and powerful and good as we are, to govern and police the entire planet and solve everyone's problems. That much should be obvious.
Republicans and Democrats Are Like...
100 Great Antiwar Quotes
Hard to Swallow Pill:
Australia's 6'3" 250 Lbs Hannah Mouncey Is Crushing The Competition At The Asian Women's World Handball Championship
The REAL World's Smallest Political Quiz!
Unless You Are One Of His Family Members, It Is Ridiculous For You To Mourn George Bush Today
The U.S. DHS Just Used Chemical Weapons on Children and It Did Not Make America Great
