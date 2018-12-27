THE HUMBLE LIBERTARIAN

mind your business

Thursday, December 27, 2018

Would You Listen To Donald Trump Talking Like A Real Leader



I should clarify he's talking like a real leader when he says we shouldn't be using the U.S. military to police the entire planet.

As for building a border fence, I still think it's a big government, socialist, make-work program full of pork barrel spending.

But I shouldn't expect any Washington politician, even one as unorthodox as Donald Trump to be as conservative as me.
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment