10 Reasons Bitcoin Won’t Ever ‘Go to Zero’ as Davos Bears Claim

“I do believe it will go to zero. I think it’s a great technology but I don’t believe it’s a currency. It’s not based on anything,” said Jeff Schumacher, founder of BCG Digital Ventures, of the Bitcoin price during a CNBC-hosted panel in Davos, Switzerland.
1. Bitcoin is Actually Based on a Lot of Things
To name just some–– it’s based on the largest deployment of public key cryptography in history, by civilians, to secure the network of a deadly clever system architecture for creating the world’s first open source, decentralized, peer-to-peer bank with no need to trust a banking institution.
2. The U.S. Dollar Really isn’t Based on Anything...
