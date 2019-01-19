A Big Problem With 2019 Feminists Is They Don't Keep It Real

The Humble Libertarian
Let's get real about the relentless decades of sexual harassment of men by many major corporations to sell us stuff.
Feminists try to act like sexual harassment is something that goes one way (men harassing women), but it goes the other way more.
Bill Hicks - Doesn't Every Commercial Blatantly Use Sex to Sell The Product? (NSFW)
And I'm not complaining about it.
Believe me. I'm not. I love it.
I'm just saying lets get real that women sexually harass men for resources all day.
It's a side effect of the fact that the course of evolution sexually harassed us all. I don't know about y'all but I'm happy about it.
No comments:
Post a Comment