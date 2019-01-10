Alice Walker, The Author of The Color Purple, Has Been In The News For Endorsing A Book By A Writer Named David Icke

The Humble Libertarian
Alice Walker is famous for writing The Color Purple, a Pulitzer prize winning novel published in 1982.
This isn't the first time she's been in the news for promoting the writings of an English writer named David Icke.
In 2013 on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, Walker said that Icke's book Human Race Get Off Your Knees would be her choice if she could have only one book.
Now Alice Walker is in the news again because at the end of 2018, when a New York Times interviewer asked her:
"What books are on your nightstand?"
She listed And the Truth Shall Set You Free, by David Icke
Some people are calling it anti-Semitic.
But I haven't read it.
So I don't know if it is or not.
But here’s the story of David Icke:
Born in 1952, by 1990 David Icke was a well respected television personality, a BBC television sports presenter and spokesman for the Green Party.
Then in 1991 David Icke announced on television that he was the "Son of the Godhead" (a claim to be Jesus Christ), and made predictions that tidal waves and earthquakes would soon devastate the world.
Over the next 11 years he wrote a series of books in which he elaborated his worldview of New Age conspiracy theories, most famously, the theory that the global elite are actually a race of shape-shifting, half human, half alien reptilians from another dimension.
But David Icke's not the only best selling writer to talk about lizards and how they are the enemy of modern humanity. Here’s what Dot Com era marketing entrepreneur Seth Godin has to say about lizards:
He wrote a great blog post about the lizard brain too. But he talks about it at great length in his excellent business philosophy book: Linchpin.
The conspiracy theory books about ancient aliens might make a fun read, but I'd recommend the business philosophy book.
